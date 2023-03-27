Faith Church of God Relocation/Building Fund

Faith Church of God was established in 1969 with a mission to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ and serve wherever God would lead. For 57 years, that mission has remained unchanged—even as the places from which we have carried it out have changed.

Throughout our history, there have been seasons when the Lord has opened a new door and led our congregation from one location and mission field to another. Each move has required faith. Each has marked a new chapter. And through every transition, God has remained faithful.

Today, we believe Faith Church of God is approaching another such chapter.

Our current church property is for sale as we prayerfully seek the place God has prepared for the next season of our ministry. We believe a new location can provide greater accessibility for our church family while opening new opportunities for evangelism, outreach, and ministry to those God is calling us to reach.

This is about more than purchasing another building. It is about preparing a place for the next mission field.

We are establishing this Church Building Fund to help make that next step possible. Funds raised through this campaign will go toward securing a future home for Faith Church of God—a place where the Gospel can continue to be preached, lives can be changed, families can worship together, and ministry can continue for generations to come.

We do not yet know exactly where God will lead us, but after 57 years, we know the faithfulness of the One who leads.

As we prayerfully follow His direction, we invite you to become part of this next chapter. Whether through a financial gift, sharing this campaign with others, or simply joining us in prayer, every expression of support means more than we can say.

The location may change. The mission does not.

Thank you for helping Faith Church of God carry that mission forward.