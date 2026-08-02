Faith Based Climate Smart Sustainable Agriculture

Pure Rivers of Living Water Ministries, Inc. is a Texas-based global Christian 501(C)3 nonprofit founded in 2020. We partner with churches and rural communities in Africa, Asia, and the United States to strengthen spiritual well-being, build climate resilience, and create sustainable livelihoods—restoring both people and the environment.

Working through trusted local churches that serve as community hubs, we have reached more than 10,000 people in the United States, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, and India with jobs, meals, school fees, and essential services. With expanded donor support, we aim to grow this network to 2,000 rural hubs and transform the lives of at least 500,000 people through climate-smart agriculture, reforestation, and community empowerment.





Any support towards this effort would be highly appreciated.