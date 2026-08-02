Fairytale never came true it was a scam Help 😢

The incident began on August 6, 2026, and the transactions and related activity continued through August 7, 2026. I lost approximately $1,000 between my Chime account and Apple Pay.

The situation began after I was contacted through information and advertisements posted on social media relating to real estate and housing opportunities. The advertisements and communications appeared to be legitimate and were presented as being connected to realtors and/or major housing companies. I was interested in purchasing a home for myself and my children, and I was contacted as someone interested in available properties.

I subsequently became concerned that the individuals contacting me and/or the information being provided to me were fraudulent. During this incident, I believe my phone and/or accounts were compromised or hacked, and money was taken from me through transactions involving Chime and Apple Pay.

The money involved was intended for my housing needs and to help me purchase a home for myself and my children. I was deceived through false or misleading information and was financially victimized as a result.

I am requesting that this matter be investigated and that the transactions associated with this incident be reviewed. I am seeking to determine exactly what happened to my funds, where the funds were sent, who was responsible, and whether my accounts or device were accessed without my authorization.

I am also requesting assistance in recovering any funds that can be recovered. I intend to provide transaction records, screenshots, communications, payment information, and any other documentation available to assist with the investigation. Until then Apple Care and Chime can not help me I’m depleted of all my fund because of something I thought was real.

I am making this statement in good faith based on what I personally experienced and observed. I respectfully request that the appropriate parties investigate this matter as a possible case of fraud, scam, unauthorized account activity, and/or theft. Any help will be blessings to my children and I until we find us a home 🏡 I violated, humiliating in a show because I trusted in them and they took advantage of a person who just wondered if fairytale to come true for my family and they rob me blind.



