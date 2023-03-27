I am currently facing homelessness after being financially devastated by an act of deception and theft. Money I worked hard for was taken from me, leaving me struggling to provide stable housing and basic necessities for my family. I am asking for help during this extremely difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us secure a safe place to live, cover essential expenses, and get back on our feet. If you cannot donate, sharing my story would mean so much to us. Thank you for your support, kindness, and prayers.



