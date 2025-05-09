Help Expect Hope Buy Our Home!

Expect Hope has come into the amazing opportunity to buy the home we have been renting since we opened our doors in 2018! We have currently raised $305,000 toward our goal of $550,000. We are aiming to raise $250,000 by July 18th in order to achieve the rest our goal! Any amount is a tremendous blessing to our ministry, and it is also a unique opportunity to invest in generational impact through the women and children we serve within the home. Through the purchase of this home, we will be able to reclaim ground for the gospel of Jesus, and assist in the creation of a culture that celebrates life in New York City!

Expect Hope is a Christ-centered maternity home based in the Bronx, New York. We are on mission to see women choose life for their children and live self-sustaining lifestyles rooted in Jesus.