Executive Protection Training for My Career

My name is Fares Slim, and I live in Italy. I have worked as an embassy driver and protocol agent in a professional diplomatic environment where responsibility, discretion, and safety were essential every day.





My dream is to continue building my career in executive protection and security driving. I have been accepted into a training path that includes internationally recognized courses in Close Protection, Armored Security Driving (B6/B7), Advanced Security Driving, and First Response Emergency Care. These qualifications would allow me to pursue professional opportunities throughout Europe and build a stable future for my family.





Unfortunately, despite working full time, my income only allows me to save around €4,000–5,000 per year after paying rent, food, transportation, and everyday living expenses. I have applied for loans with several banks, but all of my applications were rejected.





I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am asking for the opportunity to invest in my future and the training that will open doors for me professionally. Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward this goal.