Evie's life depends on surgeries

Hi, I'm Karen. My dog Evie is three years old, and she needs two surgeries to get healthy again.





Evie tore a ligament and needs surgery to repair it. She also has a medical condition that requires a separate procedure. The surgeries can't be done together because they'd be too long for her to handle in one go, so she'll need two separate procedures.





The ligament surgery costs $3,000, and the second surgery costs $644. I'm on disability and there's no way I can fit these costs into my budget on my own.





Evie means so much to me, and I want to give her the care she needs to feel better and get back to being herself. Your support would mean everything to us.. All of the donations except for the 1% will go towards Evie's surgeries medication medical supplies and recovery. Thank you very much for standing Evie and me.