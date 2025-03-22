Help Me Publish My First Book About My Testimony!

Hi,



Thank you for taking time to read about my very first book I'm self publishing! Wow, I can't believe this is happening. Sharing my testimony has been on my heart long before I started writing in 2024. I knew when I left my abusive relationship that I would eventually need to share my story with others. I wasn't sure how that would happen until a few years ago. God placed it on my heart to write a book, but I was so caught up in entrepreneurship that I pushed it to the side. In 2023, I started a Tik Tok channel to get away from posting about business, and just share my own thoughts. It turned into me just talking about the Lord. I named the page Every Testimony Matters with a goal to share my faith journey and the testimonies of others. Along the way, I started writing this book to share all the craziness that led me to where I am now.



I pray my testimony brings hope, and encourages others to turn towards God in all things. I pray it reveals God's goodness, grace and love for us despite how far away we may feel Him.

Why am I raising funds?

Before I share what the funds will cover, I want to share how hard it is for me to ask for help. I've always been able to self fund business ideas (through the help of my husband), so I was expecting to be able to do the same with this book. Well, when I researched the estimated costs of self publishing, I realized we just don't have it right now. I prayed that the Lord would make a way to get this book out there and that we wouldn't have to spend a time. I put my pride to the side and here I am, humbling myself and asking for help.

Your financial support will cover:

Professional editing and interior design of book

Cover design

ISBN

Printing costs for first copies

🙏 Ways to Help:

Donate any amount. Every donation makes an impact.

Share this campaign to help spread the word.

Pray that this book reaches those who need it most.

Thank you so much for playing a part in reaching those who need a reminder that God is still on the move. Whether you give, share the campaign or pray (prayer changes things) I truly appreciate your contribution!

"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." Romans 15:13



Danielle