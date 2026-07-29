Every Wrongful Conviction Deserves A Second Look

A Mother's Fight For Justice

Goal: $12,000

Category

Justice • Wrongful Conviction Review • Family Support

Our Story

My name is Cynthia, and for the past several years I have dedicated my life to fighting for my son, Christopher Lamon Handy.

As a mother, I understand that every parent believes in their child. But this campaign is about something more than that.

It is about ensuring that every person receives a fair trial and that convictions are based on accurate evidence.

Since Christopher's conviction, I have spent thousands of hours reviewing trial transcripts, police reports, medical records, photographs, witness statements, and appellate filings. Along the way I have uncovered issues that I believe deserve an independent legal review, including inconsistencies between witness testimony, medical evidence, and the prosecution's presentation of the case.

After contacting numerous attorneys and organizations, one firm has expressed a willingness to evaluate Christopher's case for post-conviction litigation.

The estimated cost to move forward is approximately $12,000, which is far beyond what our family can afford.

I am disabled and live on a fixed income, but I refuse to stop searching for answers.

I simply want an experienced legal team to fully investigate whether Christopher received the fair trial that every American is guaranteed under the Constitution.

This campaign is not asking anyone to decide whether Christopher is innocent or guilty.

It is asking for help making sure that every significant issue is fully examined by qualified attorneys.

Justice should never depend solely on whether a family has enough money to afford experienced legal representation.

Why We Believe Another Legal Review Is Needed

Among the issues we hope independent counsel will examine are:

Whether the evidence presented at trial was consistent with the documented medical evidence. Whether witness statements changed over time in significant ways. Whether all available investigative information was fully presented. Whether Christopher received effective legal representation throughout his case. Whether there are legal grounds for post-conviction relief under Arizona law.

These are questions we believe deserve professional legal analysis.

How Your Donations Will Help

Every dollar raised will be used for expenses related to pursuing post-conviction legal review, including:

Attorney retainers Investigation Expert consultation Court filing expenses Record collection Litigation costs

If additional funds remain after legal expenses, they will be used solely for continuing Christopher's post-conviction efforts.

Why This Matters

Wrongful convictions affect entire families.

For me, this has meant years of researching legal documents, contacting attorneys, writing letters, filing public records requests, and doing everything I can to make sure my son's case receives a fair review.

I am not asking anyone to take my word for what happened.

I am asking you to help make it possible for qualified attorneys to examine the evidence and present any legitimate legal issues to the court.

Every donation—large or small—brings us one step closer to that opportunity.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing Christopher's story.

Together, we can help ensure that justice is based on truth.

Thank you for standing with our family.

— Cynthia











































