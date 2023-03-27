Every donation helps

Title: Help Patrick Feed and Save 55 Rescued Cats in Kampala*





Hello, my name is Patrick and I run a small cat shelter in Kampala, Uganda.





It started with 2 street cats that were poisoned and abandoned. Today we care for 55 cats — many are disabled, blind, or were rescued from abuse.





Every day is a struggle. I spend $15-$20 daily on food, litter, and medicine. Vet bills for injuries and sterilization are even more.





Your donation will go directly to:





- *$300 - Cat food for one month (rice, fish, dry food)*

- *$200 - Veterinary care, antibiotics and wound treatment*

- *$150 - Sterilization to prevent more street suffering*

- *$100 - Litter, cleaning, and shelter rent*





Even $5 feeds 3 cats for a day.





I document all our cats daily on TikTok and Instagram. Every donor gets updates and thank you videos of the cats you helped.





I am raising funds through a US account provided by Grey, which allows me to receive USD donations to Uganda for animal welfare. All funds are used solely for the cats.





Thank you from all 55 of us. Meow.