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Every Child Deserves a Great 1st Day of School

Goal$1,240 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byQuanisha Johnson

Every Child Deserves a Great 1st Day of School

Help Me Give My Children a Strong Start This School Year

Hello, my name is Nisha and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but I’m choosing to set my pride aside for my children.

I am a mother of four beautiful children living in Baltimore, Maryland. I am also a full-time college student working toward my bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Despite the challenges I face, I have worked hard to maintain straight A’s because I believe education is the key to creating a better future for my family.

Life has been incredibly difficult. I lost my mother when I was very young, and I do not have my father in my life. I have no parents to call, no family to lean on, no friends I can depend on, and no support system to help carry the weight of raising four children alone. Financially, I have been surviving on my college refund checks, but they simply are not enough to cover our everyday expenses and prepare my children for the new school year.

I have reached out to local resources and organizations for assistance, but so far I have not received any help. I also don’t have reliable transportation, which makes it difficult to attend community back-to-school events where supplies are sometimes distributed.

As the first day of school approaches, I am overwhelmed because I cannot afford everything my children need. The funds raised will go toward:

  1. School clothes
  2. Shoes
  3. Underclothes and socks
  4. Backpacks
  5. School supplies
  6. Haircuts for my boys
  7. A hairstyle for my daughter

My goal is simply to make sure my children can walk into school feeling confident, prepared, and excited to learn without having to worry about not having the essentials.

I’m doing everything I can to build a better future through education, and I refuse to give up on my dreams or my children. This season has been one of the hardest of my life, but I still have hope.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it will make a meaningful difference for my family. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, your prayers, and for helping my children start this school year with confidence and hope. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I know my mother in heaven will thank you for blessing us.


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