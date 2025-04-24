Helene Flood Victims Needing Homes

Evergreen Church has been tirelessly serving the small community of Erwin, TN since Hurricane Helene devastated the area. Our mission has been to help flood victims apply for government and non-profit assistance, as well as fulfill unmet needs as quickly as possible with available funds. However, there are still a few homes to be rebuilt, belonging to individuals who sacrificed their own needs to ensure others received assistance first. Please consider donating to provide building supplies for these remaining homes. Your support will bring hope and a sense of community back to the hearts of these resilient individuals.

With your help, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the floods. Our goal is to raise $150,000 to cover the necessary building supplies, and every donation, big or small, brings us closer to achieving this aim. Your generosity will not only provide physical shelter but also help restore a sense of normalcy and stability to those who have lost so much.

As a community, we have come together to support each other in the face of this disaster, and your contribution will be a vital part of our ongoing efforts. Every donation, every volunteer hour, and every prayer has the power to make a difference. Together, we can rebuild and restore the community of Erwin, one home at a time.

Please consider donating today and be a part of the revival of Erwin. Your generosity will be a beacon of hope for those who have lost everything. Let's work together to bring comfort, hope, and a sense of community back to those affected by the floods.