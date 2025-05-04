Help North Korean Refugee Chase Her American Dream

Hello! My name is Evelyn!

I am a proud refugee-turned-citizen from North Korea currently living in the United States working hard every day to build a new life and chase a dream that once seemed impossible. I escaped North Korea when I was a teenager and came to the United States as a refugee. When I first got here, I did not have any friends, family or speak any English, but I found freedom and faith. With God’s guidance and grace, I graduated high school, studied cosmetology, and started my own small beauty business specializing in eyelash and facial treatments—a place where women can come to feel confident, cared for, and beautiful!

That said, starting over in a new country is never easy, especially when you have no family, limited credit history, and no consistent employment record to lean on. Despite those obstacles, I have poured all my heart, savings, and time into my small business, and I’m so proud of how far it’s come. But now, I have reached a point where I need help to grow. As such, I am raising funds to hire a receptionist, build out my eyelash studio, purchase another treatment bed, and conduct an online marketing campaign to reach more clients and grow my small business!

For me, this isn’t just a fundraiser—it’s a step forward in a life rebuilt from scratch. Every dollar will be used wisely with God's guidance and grace, helping me not only to support myself, but also create opportunities for others in my community to join my team. I strongly believe that God brought me this far from North Korea to the United States for a purpose, and I trust that He will move the hearts of those who are able to help.

If you feel compelled to join my cause through faith, then I invite you to be part of my journey. Your support—whether financial or through prayer—means more than words can express. And if you'd like to follow my progress, I will be sharing updates, milestones, and behind-the-scenes moments on social media as my business blossoms. You can find me on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/evelynjeong614/ and my business at https://www.instagram.com/beauty_blossom3377/!

Thank you for reading my story, and may God bless you for any way you're able to give or share!