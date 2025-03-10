Supporting Etienne's family in their loss

Dear Friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our dear friend, brother, and business partner, Etienne, who went to be with Jesus early this morning (March 17). While our hearts grieve the loss, we also rejoice in the beautiful life he lived and the incredible impact he made on each of us.



Etienne carried the Father’s heart in a way that made everyone feel seen, known, and significant. His kindness, wisdom, and courageous faith in Jesus were gifts to all who knew him. He championed others with a deep belief in their God-given potential, and his presence radiated the love of Christ in a way that changed lives. Whether coaching, leading, or simply being a friend, he had a unique way of ushering people into deeper encounters with Jesus.

As we remember Etienne, we also want to support his beloved family— wife Karin, daughters Melika and Talitha, son-in-law Tilo, and son Andrew—as they navigate this profound loss. We invite you to join us in praying for them:

For comfort and peace as they grieve.

For favor in resolving the complexities around Etienne’s burial. His and the family’s desire is for his body to be donated for medical research, but in Turkey, the cultural norm is a traditional burial, which they would prefer not to happen.

For provision and breakthrough in settling final hospital bills and insurance matters.

For financial support to help them hold a memorial service in Cape Town, South Africa, in mid-April.



If you feel led to contribute financially, you can do so here. Through this site you can also let them know you’re praying for them.

Etienne’s life was marked by an unwavering trust in Jesus, and we know he is now in the presence of the One he loved so deeply. In a vision shared among us, we saw Jesus standing next to Etienne holding his hand up like a champion, announcing to the host of heaven, “Behold, my Champion of Faith! My son, whom I love, in whom I am well pleased.” We also saw him moving joyfully from person to person in heaven, sharing stories of God’s goodness and celebrating the lives He touched.



We encourage you to take a moment to reflect:

What has Etienne uniquely imparted to you?

How has his life encouraged you to walk more closely with Jesus?

To note... The video message from Etienne still holds true, so we encourage you to watch and listen again.