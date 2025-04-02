For the past 20 years, Denise B. Carpenter has poured her heart into a vision that has transformed the lives of hundreds of women from all over the world. What started as a dream has grown into Esther by Design, a ministry where women come to rediscover themselves, deepen their faith, and find healing in a community of love and support.

Women from every walk of life—mothers, daughters, wives, professionals, and spiritual leaders—have stepped into this community space and walked away renewed, empowered, and set free from burdens they never thought they could release. They arrive weary, searching for clarity, battling self-doubt, grief, and the weight of life’s challenges. And through the power of faith, sisterhood, and the divine presence of God, they are transformed.

Annually, Esther by Design hosts a retreat for women of this community to come together. This is more than just a typical conference. It is a divine encounter with God. It is a lifeline for women who need a moment to breathe, a moment to heal, and a moment to hear God’s voice in a way they never have before.

But for many women, the reality is heartbreaking—they cannot afford to come.

The cost of roughly $250 per person covers registration, lodging, and food, ensuring that every woman who attends is fully cared for. But for some, this amount is simply out of reach. These are women who need this retreat the most—single mothers, caregivers, survivors of loss, women battling hardships unseen to the world.

We REFUSE to let finances stand in the way of a woman’s breakthrough. This is where you come in.

We are raising $20,000 to fund scholarships for women who cannot afford to attend. Every dollar you give is an opportunity for a woman to step into her destiny. Your generosity will give her a seat at the table—a place to be loved, restored, and strengthened in the presence of God.

Imagine being the reason a woman receives exactly what she’s been praying for. Imagine being part of her testimony.

We invite you to be part of something bigger than yourself. Whether you sponsor a full registration at $250, give what you can, or share this campaign with your community, every act of kindness makes an eternal impact.

Women’s lives have been changed for the past 18 years, because of the heart and obedience of Denise B. Carpenter and the mission of the staff of Esther by Design. Let’s make sure that continues!

Will you help us bring more women to the retreat this year?

Give today and be a part of a story that will echo for generations.