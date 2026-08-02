Establishing Church-Academy Collaboration Platform

My name is Rev. Simon. I am in both pastoral ministry and Theological scholarship, and I have identified a need to bridge the two. I'm looking for funds to establish a platform that will facilitate meaningful collaboration between the church (through the pastors) and the theological schools. The funds will be used for the legal registration of the organization as a nonprofit (Registration fee: 116.19 USD; legal fee: 310 USD). Below is the description of what is driving the vision.





African Practical Theology Research Centre:

Africa is undergoing a notable social, intellectual, technological, and religious transformation. These changes are reshaping how individuals learn, form beliefs, practice faith, and engage society. These changes create an urgent need for practical theological research that brings the church and the academy into a meaningful dialogue.

The church has been caught up within these rapidly changing societal dimensions. The rapid changes are presenting the churches with new opportunities and new pastoral challenges. Traditional ministry approaches continue to serve many communities well, yet emerging realities also require fresh theological reflection, new forms of discipleship, and contextually informed responses. Despite the studies showing that Africa is becoming the center of world Christianity with a growing number of Christians, there is also a silent church disaffiliation with a common phrase that “I left church, not God”. Yonatan Gez, Nadia Beider, and Helga Dickow estimate that at least 30 million Sub-Saharan Africans identify themselves as "religious nones." Although the reasons for non-affiliation vary, the phenomenon demonstrates that religious identity can no longer be assumed within all African contexts. Furthermore, Gez et al. also observe that the phenomenon of "religious nones" has been more extensively studied in Western countries.[1] However, Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing growing evidence that some young adults are distancing themselves from traditional religious beliefs and identities.[2] These developments suggest that questioning inherited religious beliefs is not merely a Western phenomenon but an emerging reality within parts of contemporary Africa.

The theological scholars across Africa continue to produce rigorous and valuable scholarship materials that can serve the church in responding to contemporary challenges; unfortunately, much of scholarship work remains within the academic circles and has limited engagement with the local church community. The church, on the other hand, possesses invaluable lived theological wisdom, much of which has been undocumented and underexplored. Unfortunately, there has been minimal interaction between the church and theological scholars for a mutual exchange of valuable research and the lived experience from the church. These rapid changes therefore call for a dynamic research movement primarily established to nurture a meaningful practical theological reflection and research with a mutual collaboration between the church and the theological scholars.

Practical theology offers a framework for reciprocal learning, allowing lived Christian practice to inform theological reflection and not merely apply theory to practice. The African Practical Theology Research Centre (APTRC) is a collaborative platform for research, dialogue, and publications that facilitate church-academy conversations. APTRC is founded by the following foundational questions;

Who is helping the African church think theologically about rapid change? Who is documenting what God is doing in Africa? Who is creating spaces where scholarship and ministry learn together? Who is cultivating practical theology rooted in African realities?









About APTRC

APTRC is not another seminary, denomination, or accrediting body; rather, it complements existing institutions by creating collaborative spaces for research and knowledge exchange between theological scholarship and the lived experience of the church. APTRC is envisioned as a pan-African collaborative practical theology research network that convenes scholars and church leaders, generates contextually grounded knowledge, publishes rigorous scholarship, and translates research into accessible resources for the flourishing of the African church and society

Vision:

To cultivate collaborative practical theological scholarship that strengthens the African church and contributes to global theological conversations.

Mission:

APTRC advances practical theological research by bringing together scholars, church leaders, and Christian communities to investigate lived faith, generate contextual theological knowledge, and translate research into resources that strengthen the African church and society.

Core Values:

Faithfulness - Research in service to Christ and His Church. Collaboration - Bringing together scholars, pastors, and communities. Excellence - Commitment to rigorous scholarship and peer review Integrity - Promoting accountability and transparency Contextuality - Listening carefully to African realities. Service - Transforming knowledge into practical impact.

Purpose

As an independent practical theology research network, APTRC seeks to remain flexible, innovative, and responsive to the changing needs of church and society through:

Research - Generating context-driven, empirical data. Dialogue - Gathering minds for robust reflection. Publications - Disseminating materials widely to key leaders. Partnerships - Coordinating networks of active practitioners.

Strategic Objectives

Facilitate collaborative practical theological research. Connect scholars and church leaders. Translate scholarly research into accessible resources for churches. Publish accessible research. Support and Mentor emerging African researchers. Convene webinars and conferences. Strengthen empirical practical theological research.

Priority Research Areas/ Research Clusters

Christian Formation and Scripture Engagement Leadership and Ministry Practice Digital Christianity, Technology, and AI Public Theology and Social Transformation African Christianity and Contextual Theology Church, Education, and Intellectual Life Family, Marriage, and Human Relationships Pastoral Care, Mental Health, and Human Flourishing Worship, Liturgy, and Ecclesial Practices Mission, Evangelism, and Intercultural Ministry Youth, Children, and Emerging Generations Theology of Work, Economics, and Vocation





Partnership Ecosystem

APTRC will seek collaboration with Universities, Seminaries/Colleges, Churches, Publishers, Researchers, Parachurch Organizations, and Foundations among other interested bodies.

Why Practical Theology

Practical Theology provides the conceptual framework for APTRC. According to John Swinton and Harriet Mowat, practical theology is a way of doing theology that begins with the practices of the Christian community and reflects upon them in the light of Scripture, tradition, and contemporary experience.[3] Richard Osmer also observes that practical theology as the task of interpreting the present episodes, situations, or contexts of ministry and guiding action.[4] APTRC therefore seek to understand how Christian faith is lived, interpreted, and practiced within contemporary African contexts while allowing theological reflection and lived experience to inform one another. Through this reciprocal process, APTRC will generate scholarships that is academically rigorous, contextually grounded, and practically relevant for the life and witness of the church.





[1] Yonatan N. Gez et al., “African and Not Religious: The State of Research on Sub-Saharan Religious Nones and New Scholarly Horizons,” Africa Spectrum 57, no. 1 (2022): 50–52.

[2] Sahaya G. Selvam and Ngure Githinji, “Secularisation and Spirituality among Lapsed-Christian Young Adults in Nairobi: An Exploratory Study of the Antecedents, Triggers, and Response,” Religions 13, no. 10 (2022): 50.

[3] John Swinton and Harriet Mowat, Practical Theology and Qualitative Research (Hymns Ancient & Modern, 2016).

[4] Richard R. Osmer, Practical Theology: An Introduction (Eerdmans, 2008).