Essex streets 1000 bibles campaign

Hi I’m Ken an English Evangelist spreading the good news of the gospel to everyday people on the streets of Essex and London





Since the Lord gave me his ministry I have had the privilege to go out 5 - 6 days a week and share the beautiful message of the gospel of Christ with many lost souls and backsliders on the highways and byways in the Southeast of England and have witnessed many amazing life transformations of men women and children





just recently I have been buying outreach bibles in bulk (100 - 200) at a time and I’m amazed at the response! The people of Essex are passionate for Gods word and on some occasions are queuing up to receive one from my portable table





I give the bibles for free which is only right as many street people are on a low income and I also insert a free bookmark into each bible along with a Tract (leaflet) that simply explains the gospel message to them even if they are in a hurry





I wouldn’t normally ask for financial assistance with this ministry even though I myself am on a limited budget, however, given the amazing response the free Bible offer has received the Lord has prompted me to increase the supply of good quality full bibles (NIV) (Old and new testament to the people of Essex and London





with this in mind I am now planning on ordering a new supply of 1000 bibles for the next campaign. Thank you for your interest in this ministry and may the Lord bless you and your family!