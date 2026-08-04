Urgent: Escaping Hazardous Flood & Mold Conditions

On June 26 at 1:15 AM, a sudden natural disaster changed our lives forever. A severe flood completely overwhelmed my apartment building, destroying almost everything we owned. In a matter of hours, our furniture, household appliances, my grandbabies' clothes, shoes, and toys were ruined by contaminated water.

It has now been over a month since the flood, and my landlord has completely abandoned the property, leaving me stranded. I am currently the very last tenant remaining in a hazardous, structurally compromised building. The stagnant moisture has triggered a toxic mold outbreak that is actively destroying my physical health and making the air unsafe to breathe.

Living inside this toxic environment is no longer just a financial hardship—it is a medical emergency. The airborne mold spores are causing progressive respiratory issues and daily health complications. Furthermore, being the sole remaining resident in an abandoned complex leaves me incredibly vulnerable and unsafe.

I have exhausted every personal option trying to keep my family afloat, but we cannot escape this toxic environment without community support. Your donations will go directly toward the following immediate needs:

$1,200 🏨 Emergency hotel lodging (1 month) $600 🧺 Food, clothing, and hygiene essentials $500 🚚 U-Haul rental and safe item storage $500 🩺 Urgent care visits and necessary medicine $200 🚗 Gas and emergency Uber transportation

Digital gift cards are also incredibly welcome and can be sent to my email: Slyshyree24@gmail.com

Thank you so kindly for your prayers, shares, and support during this devastating time. May God bless you.



