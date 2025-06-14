Eric Pinson Rebuilding From the Ashes

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $7,530
Campaign funds will be received by Leslie Cirzan
Help Our Brother Rebuild After Losing Everything in a Devastating Fire
On June 11th, our brother , Eric Pinson, suffered the unthinkable — his mountain home, in Parks, AZ burned to the ground. He lost everything. His home, his belongings and mementos, his sense of security — all gone in a matter of moments. Because of the remote location of his home, he was unable to insure it. This loss is total.
Heartbreakingly, this tragedy occurred just one day after the one-year anniversary of his father’s death — a loss that still deeply affects us all. The emotional weight of this past year has been overwhelming, and this fire feels like a crushing blow on top of an already heavy grief.
As his sisters, we’re doing everything we can to support him, but the road ahead is long. We’re reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help in raising funds to get him back on his feet. Your donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward basic necessities, housing, and the process of beginning again.
If you can’t give financially, please consider sharing this page — and most importantly, keep our brother in your prayers as he navigates this unimaginable loss.
Thank you for your compassion and kindness.
With gratitude, His Sisters, Summer, Kasey, Ashleigh, Leslie❤️
I’m proud of you for your strength and courage to keep going!
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Sending prayers to you, Eric! 🙏🙏🙏
July 9th, 2025
We have some wonderful news to share, and it’s all because of you. Thanks to your incredible generosity, we were able to purchase a 5th-wheel RV trailer for Eric, his son, and their dogs. It’s been delivered and set up on his property, giving them a safe, secure space to finally call their own. No more bouncing around — they now have a home.
This is a huge step forward, and we’re overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every person who contributed, shared, or kept our family in your thoughts and prayers. Truly, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
The cleanup and rebuilding process will continue, so if anyone feels moved to keep helping, even just by sharing this fundraiser, it would mean so much.
Your kindness has brought hope and comfort to Eric during an incredibly hard time. We’ll never forget it.
With love and immense appreciation,
— Eric’s sisters ❤️
