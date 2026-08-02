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Help Eric & Ashley Build Our Family

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Schaefer

Help Eric & Ashley Build Our Family

HELP ERIC & ASHLEY BUILD OUR FAMILY


Hi, we are Ashley and Eric, a married couple building our life in Hawai'i. We are asking for help as we pursue the medically guided next step toward becoming parents together and creating a stable, loving home where our whole family can gather over the years.


OUR JOURNEY SO FAR


We have already completed an IVF retrieval. Four eggs were retrieved; two mature eggs received ICSI, but no embryo fertilized or was available to transfer or freeze. That loss was heartbreaking, but it has not ended our hope.


Ashley has also experienced serious pregnancy complications in the past. We are seeking updated guidance from her fertility and maternal-fetal-medicine clinicians about the safest path forward. Depending on that guidance, our next step may be another IVF attempt using Ashley's eggs, donor eggs, and/or a gestational-carrier journey. We will make those decisions only with qualified medical, legal, and counseling support.


WHAT YOUR GIFT CAN HELP COVER


This $80,000 goal is a transparent, phased target for eligible family-building expenses:


• Fertility consultations, testing, and medications

• IVF retrieval, embryology, and embryo-transfer costs

• Donor-egg costs if recommended by our care team

• Gestational-carrier screening, legal counsel, insurance review, and required clinical expenses if a carrier pathway is medically appropriate

• Necessary travel and coordination costs


We will not use funds for unrelated personal expenses. We will share respectful updates about milestones and how donations are helping while protecting private medical information and the privacy of our children.


WHY WE ARE ASKING


We want to build a secure, welcoming family home in Hawai'i - a place of love, consistency, and connection for the people we care about, including Ashley's children as they grow and visit. We hope to begin this next chapter without having to leave the community and home we are building here.


If you are able to give, thank you. If you cannot give, sharing this page and keeping our family in your prayers means so much to us. Every gift and every share moves us closer to the next responsible step. Alone this is overwhelming, with your support we may make it through to the Promised Land.


With gratitude,

Ashley & Eric

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