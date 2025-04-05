Hello!





Almost a year ago I felt the Lord call me to go to UPPERROOM in Dallas where He gave me a vision for making a priority of the presence of God both for myself, for Wave House and Cornwall at large. One thing led to another and I was given responsibility for the Fire House (House of Prayer for Wave House Church). For the past 11 months we've been ministering to the Lord morning, noon and night throughout the week and it has been a joy to see people (myself very much included!) come into greater intimacy with the Lord, gaining greater revelation of who He is, what He's like and the love He has for us which fuels everything else we do. I've seen this space as likened to a fuel station where we are filled with good things from the Lord in our loving Him (first commandment), in order to go out and share the love of God (second commandment).





During this year, I've been being equipped remotely by enrolling in UPPERROOM School of Ministry Online (USMO). I can't say just how much this has encouraged, equipped, exposed and filled holes in my heart and understanding, and given me a community of people who are pursuing the same goal. It's been amazing. The leaders of USMO have told us about a Pastors and Leader's Conference taking place on 28th-29th April this year and have been encouraging us to come for a good while. They've said that they would love to see us there and that the conference is designed for people who are doing exactly what I'm doing here in Newquay. Having pondered the potential of this at the start of the year, I came to the conclusion that it would require a decent amount of money and also someone to cover me back at church while I'm away. More recently, they have offered us free tickets to the conference, and with our new worship facilitator joining (big up Rich Moses!!), there is now cover readily available!





I believe this trip will be strategic for re-envisioning as we go into our second year, and will be instrumental in developing relationships that will both inspire and encourage - both ways! It's my desire that all of this is for the Lord and about the Lord, so as I trust Him to lead me, I trust Him to lead you too. If you feel led to give to this so that I can fund my trip to Dallas then I would be thrilled! I encourage you to pray about what is right to give, if at all. I believe there is a much bigger picture than just me in this - the Lord is moving in Cornwall and I'm excited to be a part of it! God bless you! <3