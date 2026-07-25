Epilepsy surgery

Next month my daughter will be undergoing resection brain surgery to have an area of her brain removed in hopes of stopping her seizures. Before or during birth she had a stroke, at 18 months she started having seizures. I took her to a neurologist and they diagnosed her with hemi-plegic cerebral palsy and epilepsy. After getting her MRI they determined that she has scar tissue on her brain from the stroke and that is most likely where the seizures are coming from. We have been testing over the past year and she now has her in patient date next month. She will be in the hospital for a minimum of 2 weeks and maximum of a month, but her full recovery will be 6-8 weeks. Because of that she won’t be starting school with the rest of her class and I will be staying home with her until she has fully recovered. I’m asking for donations to get us through recovery and help with our cost of living until I am able to go back to work full time. Anything is greatly appreciated.