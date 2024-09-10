Campaign Image

The Singh Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Campaign created by Alexia Singh

Campaign funds will be received by Alexia Montagnon

The Singh Family

We are trusting God to provide through the generosity of others. We’re currently looking for both short-term and long-term partners who feel led to support us. Right now, we’re seeking to raise $5,000 a month to cover our basic needs.

We’d love for you to prayerfully consider being part of what God is doing in South Asia through us. And more importantly, we challenge you to ask yourself what your role is in the Great Commission and what you can do to reach the lost around you and the world.

Sincerely,

The Singhs




Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings from Fellowship Church at Plum Creek.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you all and your upcoming trip. (Chris Cherry sent us over your info!)

Amin and Luisa
$ 250.00 USD
6 months ago

Dios te bendiga Alexia a ti y a tu esposo. Estamos muy orgullosos de tu obediencia al llamado de Dios y queremos ser parte en este nueva viaje misionero. Les amamos y les bendecimos.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you, Alexia, change the world for Jesus! One heart at a time.

Valerie Tubman
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

May God multiply your ministry!

Saphyre Williams
$ 30.00 USD
10 months ago

Hey Alexia, I’m praying for you. I’m proud of you for stepping out and committing to serve in the most difficult of places. May Jesus go before you, beside you and behind you every step of the way. Praying blessings on your relationship.

