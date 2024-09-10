The Singh Family

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Alexia Montagnon
We are trusting God to provide through the generosity of others. We’re currently looking for both short-term and long-term partners who feel led to support us. Right now, we’re seeking to raise $5,000 a month to cover our basic needs.
We’d love for you to prayerfully consider being part of what God is doing in South Asia through us. And more importantly, we challenge you to ask yourself what your role is in the Great Commission and what you can do to reach the lost around you and the world.
Sincerely,
The Singhs
Blessings from Fellowship Church at Plum Creek.
Praying for you all and your upcoming trip. (Chris Cherry sent us over your info!)
Dios te bendiga Alexia a ti y a tu esposo. Estamos muy orgullosos de tu obediencia al llamado de Dios y queremos ser parte en este nueva viaje misionero. Les amamos y les bendecimos.
Praying for you, Alexia, change the world for Jesus! One heart at a time.
May God multiply your ministry!
Hey Alexia, I’m praying for you. I’m proud of you for stepping out and committing to serve in the most difficult of places. May Jesus go before you, beside you and behind you every step of the way. Praying blessings on your relationship.
