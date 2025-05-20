For Our Friend

Dear friends and family, our good friend Armen A. just 41 years old, was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Lymphoma and has begun an intensive course of chemotherapy.

Armen is:

• A devoted husband and father to a little girl who just turned three.

• The sole provider for his young family

• Separated from much of his support network—his parents and older brother are still in Iran





Treatment is already placing a heavy financial strain on Armen’s family. So, we’re coordinating a one-time collection so Armen can focus on healing rather than bills.

How your contribution will work? The overall fee gathered on this platform will be send to Armen’s account directly and he will be collecting it entirely. This excludes the standard percentage of transaction fee which is typically 2.7% + $0.30 per donation.

Whether it’s $10 or $500, every gift lightens their load and shows Armen that he isn’t fighting alone. If you’re unable to donate, please keep Armen in your thoughts and share this message with anyone who might be willing to help.

Also due to Armen's sensitive nature and his own will of not keeping his family in the far learn about this, we have launched this campaign as a private means of helping, sharing the link via text messages and emails only. Please DO NOT SHARE THIS PAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA. We know the impact of going viral on these types of campaigns, but lets respect his request and keep this within our inner circle of friends, family and those who are willing to make an impact in silence.

Thank you for standing with Armen and for demonstrating, once again, the compassion that makes our community circle special.

With gratitude,

A group of Armen’s friends.