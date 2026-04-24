Energy efficient affordable housing

I am an experienced professional custom commercial and residential builder and remodeler with over 40 years hands on experience and 14 years of Real estate acquisitions and sales. Developing commercial, multifamily and single family construction is our focus. We have a vast knowledge of investment markets nationwide and are working towards scaling several markets simultaneously. We use the most advanced technology in cost effective energy efficient materials and designs. We cut overall project cost, incorporate energy efficient materials and increase overall property value. Going even further we are committed to delivering true affordable housing to the low income communities as well. It sounds like a lot but when you have worked in different industries and have figured out better, faster, more affordable ways to still deliver a top quality product, you focus on the things that matter the most to your organization. We take pride in delivering quality first, because that is most important. When you put quality first you don't have to advertise for business, business will find you. In today's rapidly growing development industry quality control is not as important as it used to be. Quality has always been the foundation of our businesses and partnerships, because profits will always come through a consistent quality product in any business. Thank you for partnering wit us.











