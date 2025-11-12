Cover cost on medical bills

Hi everyone, ​My name is Latoya, and I am reaching out to ask for your support during a sudden and challenging health crisis. ​In July, after experiencing severe headaches and changes in my vision, an MRI revealed a 4.4 cm brain tumor called a meningioma. The tumor is pressing on surrounding brain structures and impacting my vision, which recently led to a fall. I am now relying on crutches just to get up and out of bed, making daily movement a major struggle and making it impossible for me to work. ​I am working closely with my medical team and neurosurgeon to navigate the treatments and procedures needed to safely remove the mass and restore my health. However, being unable to work during this physical crisis has created a significant financial strain. ​I am raising funds to cover ongoing medical bills, surgical expenses, mobility assistance, and copays so I can focus fully on healing. Any amount you can donate—no matter how small—will make a direct difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this page with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to me. ​Thank you so much for your support, prayers, and kindness during this difficult journey. ​With gratitude, Latoya