Emma’s Leukemia Medical Bills

My name is Sarah, and I’m Emma’s mom. Emma is only 8 years old, and right now she is fighting for her life.

A few months ago, Emma was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. What started as fevers, exhaustion, and unexplained bruising turned into something I never imagined I would hear about my own child.

She is currently in the hospital receiving treatment, and our family is doing everything we can to get her through this. The medical expenses and the costs of being by her side have become more than we can handle on our own.

I’m terrified of what the next few weeks will bring.

Emma keeps asking when she can go home. She wants to go back to school, see her friends, and someday become a veterinarian. She’s only 8. She shouldn’t have to be fighting something like this.

I’m asking for help because I don’t know what else to do.

We urgently need support to help cover Emma’s medical care and the expenses keeping our family by her side. Every donation, no matter how small, could help us through this frightening time.

Please keep my little girl in your thoughts, and if you can help, please do. I just want my daughter to have a chance to get better and come home.



