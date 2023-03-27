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Emgerency Help Needed

Goal$250,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byMarta Elena Herrick

Emgerency Help Needed

GoFundMe Goal: $250,000.00

Fundraiser Campaign Title:

  1. Emergency Help for a Diabetic: Rebuilding After Job Loss
  2. Help Me Rebuild: Food, Health, and Education Support
  3. Back on My Feet: Overcoming Crisis to Return to Work & School

Campaign Description:

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out to my community for support during an incredibly challenging time. Since losing my job during the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been actively searching for work but have hit a severe financial crisis. I have truly hit rock bottom, and I need a helping hand to get back on my feet.

The reality of my situation is incredibly difficult. I used to eat three meals a day, and now I am down to just one. I am facing a deep financial crisis and have fallen drastically behind on my bills. I never thought I would be here, but it feels like I have already had a taste of poverty.

My GoFundMe campaign goal is $250,000.00. This amount will help me catch up on debt and regain the stability I need for my future.

Currently, I am facing a few critical challenges all at once:

  1. Health & Food Security: I am diabetic and am currently running dangerously short on food, which makes managing my health and blood sugar safely nearly impossible on one meal a day.
  2. Employment: I am eager, ready to work, and actively seeking employment.
  3. Education: My long-term goal is to return to college to upgrade my education, which will help me build a more stable, forward-moving career.

How your donations will help me move forward:

Your generosity will help me stabilize my life so I can focus on finding a job and returning to school. Specifically, the financial help will be used for:

  1. Diabetic-Friendly Groceries: To ensure I can eat regular, healthy meals again and safely manage my blood sugar while I look for work.
  2. Catching Up on Past-Due Bills: To pay down the bills I've drastically fallen behind on, ensuring I don't lose necessities or the tools (like phone and internet) needed to apply for jobs and colleges.
  3. College Tuition, Fees & Supplies: To help me cover the full costs of upgrading my schooling, including tuition and textbooks, so I can study without the crushing weight of financial stress.

Any amount you can give will make a massive difference in my life right now. Sharing this link with your network would mean the world to me.

Thank you so much for your time, kindness, and support. GOD BLESS.

With deep gratitude,

Marta Elena Herrick

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