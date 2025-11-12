EMERGENCY with Medical Care and Living Expenses

My friend is a 39-year-old man facing a serious health crisis. He has a golf ball-sized brain tumor and is experiencing blackouts and seizures with increasing frequency. Right now, he's preparing to travel to a hospital three hours away for further medical evaluation and treatment. Surgery is likely in his future.





His wife works only a few hours a week, and together they're struggling to cover the costs ahead. They need help with transportation to the hospital, food, and housing expenses while he receives care.





Your support would mean so much to them during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with them. We also request your urgent prayers. Thank you.