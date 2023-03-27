Emergency Vet Care for Our Kitten

We came home to find our 5-month-old calico kitten lame and in need of emergency vet care. She's been doing well until now, and we are lost about what may have happened, but we know she needs immediate medical attention.





We're raising funds to cover the emergency vet visits and any treatment she needs to get better. Every bit of support means very much to us, as we work to help her through this. Thank you for standing with us and our sweet girl!