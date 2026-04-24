Emergency Vet Care for My Cat

My almost 2-year-old cat is having trouble peeing, and I'm pretty sure it's stones, I went through this with my 10-year-old male cat about 2 years ago. She needs to be seen by a vet in the next couple of days. This just started today, and it's an emergency.





Right now I'm between jobs and don't have the money to cover her vet visit. I'm raising funds to get her the care she needs as soon as possible. Your support would mean so much to my cat and to me.