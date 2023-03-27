EMERGENCY: URGENT HOUSE RENT

URGENT: Help me keep my home 🙏





I’m ARK. A customer support specialist and voiceover artist from Lagos.

Life has been heavy these past months. Between work and supporting family, I’ve fallen behind on rent.

I need to raise * $600 by September and beyond or I risk eviction.

If God puts it on your heart to sow $5, $20, $100

If not, please share this.

We rise by lifting each other.

ARK

THANK YOU

Please donate here

For $USD donation:

Account Number: 1852269960

Account Name: FINEMAN ARK CHIBUNMAM

Account Type: USD

Bank: Access Bank

For Naira Donation:

Account Number: 0065727024

Account Name: FINEMAN ARK CHIBUNMAM

Account Type:Naira account

Bank: Access Bank

GOD BLESS YOU