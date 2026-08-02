Emergency Surgery for Sister's Dog

My sister's dog was attacked by a large dog. They live in a very rural part of Alaska, and he had to be flown to a veterinarian in Anchorage to receive life-saving surgery.





The funds raised will help cover the cost of his emergency care and transport. We're grateful for any support during this difficult time.

Please share this information so we can get them as much financial help as possible. My sister is very proud. I would never ask for help but any help will be very much appreciated.