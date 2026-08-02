Emergency Surgery for Gizmo

My dog Gizmo has calcium buildup that's preventing him from urinating, and he needs emergency medical surgery right away. I don't have enough money to cover the cost of the procedure, and without it, his condition will only get worse.





This surgery is critical to save his life and get him back to health. I'm reaching out to ask for help from the community to cover the veterinary costs so Gizmo can get the care he needs.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.