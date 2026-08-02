Emergency Surgeries for Evie torn ligament

Hello mIm Karen Kennedy this is for my dog Evie. Evie has to undergo two surgeries one is for a volvoplasty and the other is for torn ligament. The torn ligament takes priority over the other. The funds will go for the surgeries medical Care medication and rehabilitation $2,894 with a torn ligament $644.00 for the Volvoplasty. The medicine cost $110 that's just every time I refill it and that's been four time's.. 7-23-26 torn ligament. Medicine isn't working as good as it did before. She's overweight needs to lose 30 lb it's not happening she's she's on restriction from running jumping playing anything to do with Hard Exercise she's heavily panting she's kind of shaky irritable she has the bloody discharged yeah I'm wondering if there isn't underlying medical issues still so to catch up today heavy Pantene twitching shaking not wanting to go out but one time of day I was worried I was going to take her to emergency room couldn't get a ride there this is four times with pain medication wives antibiotics please keep Evie in your thoughts and prayers