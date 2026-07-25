Emergency Support for Maribelle’s Cancer Care

Our family is living through the most painful chapter we have ever faced. Every day, we care for my mother, Maribelle, who has been fighting throat cancer and the devastating complications that followed. This past year has taken nearly everything from her. Her voice, her strength, her independence and the life she once knew.





Cancer changed our world overnight. What began as a diagnosis quickly turned into surgeries, infections, emergency hospital stays and medical bills that grew faster than we could keep up. The treatments saved her life but they also left her unable to speak, unable to work and unable to care for herself. Today, she struggles just to breathe, swallow, move, and make it through each day without overwhelming pain.





We care for her around the clock but her needs have grown far beyond what our Filipino American family can manage alone. She has no insurance, no disability support and no financial safety net. Every appointment, every medication, every piece of medical equipment we pay for out of pocket. And as her condition becomes more complex, the cost of keeping her safe and stable continues to rise.





Our Emergency Situation

On top of her medical crisis, we are now facing a critical financial emergency:





- We are 3 months behind on rent

- We have overdue loans we had to borrow just to keep her alive

- Our credit payments are stacking up

- We are struggling to afford her medical supplies, transportation, and daily care

- We are at real risk of eviction if we cannot catch up by August 1





If we lose our home, we have nowhere safe to take her. With her condition, being displaced would be dangerous and life‑threatening. We are doing everything we can, but we simply cannot keep up anymore.





We are not famous. We don’t have a large community or a big platform. Most people who see this don’t know us personally but we are praying that someone out there will care enough to help us keep her safe.





Your Support Helps Provide:

- Long‑term medical care

- Cancer treatments and follow‑up procedures

- Home health assistance

- Medical equipment and supplies

- Transportation for appointments and emergencies

- Stable housing during recovery

- Therapy and rehabilitation

- Daily care and monitoring





We also have another fundraiser created by my dad on GiveSendGo called “Help Cover Maribelle’s Medical Bills and Daily Care.” Any support here or there goes directly toward keeping my mom safe, cared for, and able to continue her fight.





Why Your Help Matters

If you are able to help whether through a one‑time gift or monthly support it would mean more than we can express. Monthly donations help us maintain her care consistently, especially during the weeks when her needs suddenly increase. Every donor becomes part of the reason she can keep fighting for her life.





Thank you for taking the time to read her story. Thank you for caring. Thank you for standing with our family during the hardest season we have ever lived through. Your kindness, your empathy, and your support are helping us keep her safe and giving her the chance to continue fighting.





From our family to yours — thank you.