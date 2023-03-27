Emergency Support for Caregiver and Granddaughter

I am reaching out to my community during a time of significant transition and medical necessity.

I am a single grandmother and the 24/7 caregiver for my beautiful, disabled granddaughter. My life is devoted to her well-being, ensuring she has the specialized support and daily care she requires to thrive. In addition to my full-time caregiving responsibilities, I am currently pursuing my education full-time while working remotely to build a more secure future for us.

Recently, I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to undergo a hysterectomy immediately. While this surgery is necessary for my health, it presents a major logistical and financial crisis.

As a single-income household, the upcoming recovery period will require me to step away from my remote work. Without an income during my healing process, I am facing the very real threat of losing our housing. My priority is ensuring my granddaughter remains in a stable, familiar environment, but I have exhausted all available resources.

I am humbly asking for financial assistance to cover our rent while I undergo surgery and recover. Your contribution will directly provide:

Housing Stability: Ensuring we do not lose our home during my medical leave. Caregiver Continuity: Allowing me to recover so I can return to providing the 24/7 care my granddaughter depends on. Peace of Mind: Relieving the immense pressure of financial uncertainty so I can focus on health and healing.

I know that everyone has their own burdens, and I do not take this request lightly. Whether you are able to donate or simply share this page with others, your kindness will have a direct impact on our lives.

Thank you for your time, your compassion, and for helping me protect our home for my granddaughter.

With sincere gratitude,

DY

Please help, dire situation. I am now facing eviction with my granddaughter.