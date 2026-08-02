Emergency support for baby Jacob and Family

Dear friends, family, and community,





My name is Jessica, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for emergency support for me, my husband Jonny and our 2-month-old baby, Jacob.





Just recently, Jonny unexpectedly lost his job. We can't afford childcare right now, so I have been staying home to care for our 2 month old. As any parent knows, the first few months with a newborn are beautiful but also incredibly exhausting and vulnerable. Having your primary source of income vanish overnight with a 2-month-old at home has been terrifying for our family. Jonny is an incredibly hard worker and is already actively applying and interviewing for new positions. However, the hiring process takes time, and our bills cannot wait.





We are hoping to raise 2,600 to act as a financial bridge to get us through the next 2 months while he secures a new job.





Your donations will go directly toward:

Essential baby supplies: Formula, diapers, wipes, and basic care items for Jacob.

Housing:Keeping up with rent so we don't lose our home.

Utilities & Groceries:Keeping the lights, water, and AC on, and putting food on the table.





We know times are incredibly tough for everyone right now. If you are able to donate, even just $5 or $10, it would help alleviate a massive amount of stress and let us focus on caring for our baby.





If you aren't in a financial position to give right now, we completely understand. You can still help us tremendously by simply sharing this link with your friends, family, or social media networks.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult chapter. We are so grateful for our community.





With immense gratitude,

Jessica, Jonny, and Jacob