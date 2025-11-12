Emergency Shelter & Family Reconnection Fund

My name is Daniel, and writing this goes against every fiber of my being. I am currently homeless, and I want to be completely clear: I have zero substance abuse or addictions of any kind. I am simply a father with a completely broken heart, holding onto the last shred of hope. I never expected to be on here asking for help, and to be honest, I hardly expect a single penny—this is literally my last idea and my absolute final option.

Two years ago, on my daughter’s birthday, my car was taken and crushed. Since that day, my life has unraveled completely. I lost my job, suffered a severe physical injury, and lost every single one of my friends, leaving me entirely isolated. After separating from my partner, I was left with absolute nothingness. Worst of all, my two girls were pulled away from me, and the daily heartbreak of that separation is almost impossible to bear.

My confidence is gone, and shame weighs heavily on me. All I have left is God, the church keeping breath in my lungs, and prayer.

I wouldn’t be doing this if there was any other way, but a quiet inner voice urged me to take this leap, assuring me I had to try. I'm just hoping that there is a kind soul that could help a man in need.

Every penny raised goes directly toward securing safe shelter, basic living essentials while I recover from my injury, and rebuilding my life so I can fight to get back to my children.

I will pray day and night for anyone who reads this or helps. All I can offer in return are my prayers and my absolute, pure gratefulness. Thank you for your grace and compassion during my darkest hour