Emergency Rental Assistance While Starting New Job

I’m Cassandra, and I’m asking for help during a really difficult transition in my life. I’m trying to secure a new apartment, but I’ve run into unexpected setbacks that have made it hard to come up with my first month’s rent and security deposit.





My background check took 20 days longer than expected, which delayed everything, and on top of that, my funds are being garnished because of a payee stealing from me.





It has been overwhelming to deal with these financial challenges while also trying to make sure I have a safe place to live.





Your support would help me secure my new apartment, cover moving costs, and give me some stability until I start my job on September 1st. I’m doing everything I can to move forward, and this help would give me the chance to get settled and begin this next chapter on steadier ground.





If you’re able to give, share, or keep me in your thoughts, I would be deeply grateful for any support from my community during this time. Thank you for helping me get through this and closer to a stable home.