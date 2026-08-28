Emergency Rental Assistance

I was working full time for two employers, but both were unable to pay payroll and wrote bounced checks. For two months, I had no income and couldn't pay rent. I've started a new job now and am trying to get back on my feet. I'm raising money to help cover the rent I've fallen behind on. Your support would mean so much as I stabilize with this new position. Thank you for standing with me.I have never given up hope or stopped trying. I pay the bills i am able to pay & trust God will provide the solution. I have car payment, no food, past due utilities, n now rent. I havent been unemployed just employers didnot pay me causing financial strain. I need a little help. By nect month ill be on my feet again.