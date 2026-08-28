Emergency Relief for Nepal Churches

Churches and believers in Rasuwa and Nuwakot have been devastated. Across eleven churches in these communities, pastors and believers are missing, many have died, and buildings have been damaged.





Syaprubesi Church in Rasuwa has 3 believers missing under Pastor Lakpa Tamang's care. Mailung Church, also in Rasuwa, has approximately 50 believers missing, with Pastor Dil Bahadur Tamang leading. Timure Church in Rasuwa has lost many believers, with only the pastor surviving. Dakhbari Church in Rasuwa is missing 17 people under Pastor Kumar Gurung.





In Nuwakot, Punarutthan Church is damaged with the pastor missing. Santi Bazar has lost approximately 30 believers. Tukche Anugrah Church is missing 4 believers under Pastor Dipak Yonjan. Grace Church is missing 3 believers. St. Petra Church is missing 4 believers. Naw Jvati Baptist Church under Pastor Tirtha Giri is partly damaged.





Punarutthan Church in Rasuwa and Nuwakot has also sustained damage.





These churches and their communities urgently need support. Your donation will help meet the immediate needs of affected churches, pastors, families, and believers as they respond to this crisis. Please stand with them in this time of desperate need.