Health Emergency Living Expenses

My aunt has suffered with blood pressure and heart issues for years and recently had surgery for an unruptured aneurysm. Thankfully, it was found just in time and the surgery saved her life; but the aneurysm unfortunately pressed on her optic nerves for enough time to do damage, and she is left basically blind — temporarily, but potentially permanently. We don’t know yet. In the meantime, my aunt and her daughter (my cousin) have to live on a single teaching paycheck while my aunt can’t work and are unable to afford their living expenses. This fund will fully go to them to support them through this difficult time. They don’t know that I’m doing this, so I’m hoping that I can surprise them with something good. Any help would be greatly appreciated. God bless you!