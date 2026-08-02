Emergency housing funds

We, her daughters Susan and Stacey, are setting up this emergency fundraiser for our Mother Joan. She is both physically and mentally handicapped and needs to be out of current location by September 1st. We are trying everything in our power to help her but we're struggling with coming up with 1st, last, and moving cost to help her get into an apartment. She does require a care taker and is currently on a breathing machine and has medications that require refrigeration. This is why getting her into a place is a necessity and crucial to her health. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated. We thank you all in advance at this very trying time in our lives.

Sincerely,

Susan & Stacey