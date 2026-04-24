Emergency Help to Keep Our Housing

My husband and I are asking for help during an unexpected financial hardship that has left us behind on our housing expenses. We have been living long-term in a weekly-stay motel, which is our home, and we are currently struggling to keep up with the weekly payments.

My husband, Abel, has AuDHD and has struggled to maintain employment because employers have not taken the time to understand and accommodate his disability. He is currently working through the Social Security process.

I have been actively searching for full-time employment every single day, submitting applications and attending interviews. I have interviews and other employment possibilities in progress, but none of these opportunities are guaranteed, and I have not yet have secured employment. I continue applying every day and pursuing every legitimate opportunity available to me.

My own employment search has also been extremely difficult. I have experienced what I believe to be age discrimination while trying to get back to work. Despite these obstacles, I continue applying, interviewing, and doing everything I can to secure full-time employment as quickly as possible.

We have also searched extensively for rental assistance. We have contacted numerous organizations, churches, and assistance resources, only to repeatedly be told: no funding, no money available, or no assistance available. We currently have one rental-assistance application going through an appeal process and are trying to reach another organization that may potentially provide assistance, but neither source is guaranteed. We cannot depend on either one coming through.

That is why we are asking for help here.

We are doing everything we can to become financially stable again, but right now there is a gap between what we owe for our housing and when we may actually have income or assistance available.

Any contribution will go toward keeping our housing and paying what we owe. Every amount helps. If you cannot contribute, sharing our fundraiser with others and praying for us would also mean a great deal.

Above everything else, we trust GOD to provide a way through this. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who reads our story, prays for us, shares our fundraiser, or is able to help financially.

Thank you, and GOD bless you. 🙏🩵