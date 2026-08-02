Emergency Help for Fire Victims Without Insurance

We are raising funds to help individuals and families who have been affected by devastating house fires and do not have insurance coverage. Many victims lose their homes, clothing, furniture, food, and other essential belongings with little financial support to help them recover.





Donations will be used to provide emergency assistance for necessities such as temporary housing, clothing, food, household essentials, and other immediate recovery needs. Your support will help families in their time of greatest need after experiencing an unexpected and life-changing fire.





Thank you for standing with those affected by these disasters.