Emergency help for a good family down on their luc

Good evening we are here to see if anyone out there will help us. We are down on our luck and are seeking a little bit of assistance. Our power has been shut off and we have 2 kids at home. We need $5000 to turn it back on. We have a car we are trying to sell but no one is interested. We have called every church in our area and there is no help. That is why we are here. We have exhausted everything we could think of. We are in this situation cause my husband needs surgery and I am the only one working and we were having to pick what bills we’re getting paid and I just didn’t have enough for everything so we got behind. If you are able to help please reach out and if not please pray for our little family. God bless and thank you for taking the time to read.