Emergency Food for 200 Hungry School Children

Every day, 200 children go to school hungry.





At Ijegun Lagos we see it daily. Empty lunch boxes. Headaches in class. Some kids faint because they haven’t eaten since yesterday night.





Their parents want to help. But with food prices rising, many can’t afford ₦500 for lunch.





Hunger should never stop a child from learning.





We are raising ₦2,000,000 to feed 200 pupils one hot, nutritious meal every school day for 1 month.





Each 1000 naira meal includes rice, beans, protein, and clean water. Served at school.

₦1000 feeds 1 child. ₦10,000 feeds 10 children.





Please stand with us. Donate today and share this. Let’s make sure no child in school learns on an empty stomach.