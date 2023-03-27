I need emergency dental care. I've been in pain for a couple of months now, and I can't take it anymore. The funds would help cover half of the costs, and I would greatly appreciate any assistance.if anyone could help it would allow me to eat without pain and share a dinners with my family again.My wisdom tooth on my left lower side has broken in half. Please help me I can't do this anymore. Or email me if you have any information that will help.