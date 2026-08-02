Emergency Blood Transfusion for My Cat

My 3-year-old cat has been diagnosed with blood parasites and needs an emergency blood transfusion. The vet has told me this will likely require multiple trips to the clinic, and the medicine costs are significant.





I'm raising money to cover the cost of the transfusion procedure, follow-up visits, and the medications my cat will need to recover. Every bit of support will help me get my cat the care she needs right now.





Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.